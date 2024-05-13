Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 13, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Based on the way in which the most-recent installment of the show ended, why wouldn’t you want more?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Instead, we will be waiting for a rather long time to see the cast and crew back. Last week was the finale, and that means that we will be waiting until at least the fall see it back.

Why such a short season of only ten episodes? Well, blame the AMPTP for that, given that their failures to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes led to such a massive delay in production last year. We hope that there will be somewhere between 18-22 episodes coming up, but we have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach on this.

One other thing that we’re going to be taking a wait-and-see approach on? The future of Jessica Knight with the team. Remember that at the end of season 21, she took a job offer from Vance to head out to Camp Pendleton. This is a great opportunity for her to advance her career, but will she be happy there? That is the fundamental question now, given that she will be heading away from not only the two that she’s grown so close to over the years, but also the man she loves in Jimmy Palmer. Their own relationship status is a little ambiguous, but we do have hope that they will figure it out.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that within the next few months, a few more details will be revealed all about what lies ahead.

