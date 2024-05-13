The Equalizer season 4 finale promo: Will Mel, Harry survive?

As we prepare to see The Equalizer season 4 finale on CBS next week, why not talk a little bit further about Mel and Harry? This show loves to throw characters in jeopardy close to the end of their seasons. Just remember what we saw last season, when the producers looked like they were about to kill off the entire cast.

So now, we move into a situation where the two aforementioned characters are going to be in grave danger after Mel is kidnapped. We know that Harry seemed to be ready to take off on some sort of mission with Fisk, but either he catches wind of what happens, or decides against the mission in general after keeping it from his wife. Either way, he’s going to be there in order to help, and it’s possible that the two of them could end up dying before everything is set in stone.

So is it possible that Adam Goldberg or Liza Lapira is going to be leaving the show after the finale? Sure, it is possible, but nothing has been reported out there to make us think that this is 100% going to happen. We’ll continue to be optimistic for at least the next several weeks.

Now, let’s also take a moment to get into the following — even if we get closure on this particular story coming up, is there a chance that a cliffhanger could still surface somewhere else? Well, let’s just say that for us personally, it’s not something that we would want to rule out. There is a season 5 on the way and while The Equalizer was not renewed until recently, the producers probably knew for a good while that they were leading up to this happening.

