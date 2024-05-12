The Equalizer season 4 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Finding Mel

There is a lot that we can say already about The Equalizer season 4 episode 10, but we have to start with this: The finale lies ahead! This is going to be one of the most dangerous stories that we’ve seen all season, and certainly also the most personal.

After all, Mel is in grave danger moving forward! Is anyone going to be able to save her? We certainly think that Robyn McCall and the rest of the team will have all hands on deck, but they also have to stay focused every step of the way. Otherwise, you run the risk of getting yourselves in danger at the same time. This is a pretty difficult balancing act, and you have to be aware of that.

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 4 episode 10 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Shattered” – The team races against the clock after Mel is kidnapped by a member of her veteran support group and his older brother. Meanwhile, Dante is offered a position with the NYPD’s Special Investigation Unit in Los Angeles, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be some sort of big cliffhanger here?

Well, remember the sort of show this is! The Equalizer is the sort of series that is known for surprising you, and we have a hard time imagining that we’re going to be seeing something different here at the end of the day. The show has already been renewed for a season 5, so you at least don’t have to worry about the long-term future here. Instead, you can just enjoy what is directly in front of you.

