Fire Country season 2 episode 10 (finale): Freddy returns!

Just in case you wanted another reason to be hyped-up entering the Fire Country season 2 finale on CBS this week, we have it. Freddy is coming back!

According to a new report from Collider, you are going to have a chance to see W. Tre Davis return as the character for episode 10, which we do think is incredibly notable when it comes to setting up Bode’s future. After all, remember that in the season 1 finale, Max Thieriot’s character sacrificed his chance at freedom so that Freddy could have his. Now that Bode is out, Freddy can have a better chance at thanking him — and Gabriela can get an even better understanding of why he did what he did.

Is this another way to possibly bring Bode and Gabriela together? Make no mistake that we want it but, at the same time, a romantic reunion is far from guaranteed — especially when you remember that at the start of the episode, it looks more as though she is getting set to marry Diego, and it could take some sort of last-second twist in order to ensure that things change.

Of course, we say all of this as someone trying to be hopeful about the future of Bode and Gabriela, even though there are a lot of roadblocks ahead for them even if the wedding falls apart! Bode does not really know what his life is going to be once he’s out of jail and now, there are a lot of different things that he’s going to have to think about. Will he be a firefighter? Will he stay in Edgewater?

No matter what happens, we at least feel like seeing Freddy is going to be a great way in order to make things feel full-circle. There has to be some sort of value in that.

