Silo season 2 premiere date: Potential schedule

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, Silo season 2 has already wrapped up production. That means it is coming soon, right?

Well, most indications are that this batch of episodes is going to be coming later this year and with that, why not discuss the schedule? The rollout for a show this big is going to be essential for Apple TV+, as they have to figure out the best way for it to command the spotlight.

Are we going to get a ton of episodes at once when season 2 returns? For now, let’s just say that this feels somewhat unlikely. Last season, we got the first two episodes over the course of one day, and then there was a weekly rollout the rest of the season. We imagine that season 2 is going to do something similar. Giving you the first two episodes at once is a way to get everyone hooked again and then from there, you can move more into the weekly rollout again. This is a streaming service that benefits from keeping people subscribed for a long period of time and at the moment, we see no real reason for them to deviate from that.

In the end, the most important thing is that they find a premiere spot (potentially in September or October) that allows Silo to shine and not be swallowed up by the competition. Also, that they promote the heck out of it. All signs point to us getting a season 3 renewal, as well, but nothing has been confirmed. That’s something that could be worked on from a writing perspective in secret, and then potentially announced in an official capacity a little bit later on.

