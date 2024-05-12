Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Schedule predictions

We’ve spoken in the past about possible premiere dates for Tulsa King season 2 at Paramount+. With that, why not take a slightly different approach today? There is a lot to get into here when it comes to just how the schedule overall is going to play out.

After all, there is often confusion when it comes to release schedules for a show like this. Are we going to get all the episodes at once? Or, will they be in batches? Paramount+ does often do two or three-episode premieres. For example, Criminal Minds: Evolution later this month is going to give you a couple of episodes before switching things over to a weekly release pattern the rest of the way.

When it comes to Tulsa King, though, we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing something altogether crazy. The first season aired in a format where we got a new episode a week, and we tend to think something similar is going to happen here. We know that the premiere is going to be coming this fall, and we would not be shocked if the show continues to air weekly until the holiday season kicks off. That allows Paramount+ to keep subscribers for longer, and it also tides people over until the next exclusive series from Taylor Sheridan premieres. Our prediction? That will be 1923, which could come out either at the end of this year or in early 2025.

Will the Sylvester Stallone drama air while Yellowstone, another Sheridan production, is on Paramount Network? We don’t think that the two shows are going to be concurrent with one another the entire season, but there could be a little bit of crossover. That could help somewhat with promotion and at the same time, we tend to think that viewers have more than enough time to check out both of these shows a week.

