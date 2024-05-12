When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7 spoilers: More surprises

If there is one thing that we can certainly say at present when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 11, it is this: We’re being kept on our toes, and nostalgia is at a high.

One of the things that is so great about a series being on for this long is the wide array of different opportunities it provides to bring back people from the past. For the upcoming episode titled “Facing the Music,” one of the people we’re going to be seeing back in action is none other than Tom Thornton. We’re prepared for him to have a pretty unique role here, as he could be offering up something that could prove interesting for the choir. Obviously, his presence could also cause some flashbacks for Elizabeth, so we’ll just have to wait and see where things go!

To get a few more updates all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7 synopsis below:

Elizabeth hopes for the best when Tom Thornton visits with an exciting opportunity for the town’s choir; Rosemary and Bill interview a source; Lucas considers his options.

Given that we are now at the halfway point in the season, we’ve reached a place where a lot of exciting and unpredictable things could come to pass. Shouldn’t they, if the writers want to ramp up tension leading up to the finale? The only thing that we are really sure of at this point is that we’re going to be seeing Elizabeth and Nathan gravitate closer and closer to each other. They are featured in the poster together, after all, for a reason! The struggles that they and the rest of Hope Valley face are the central mystery for at least the immediate future, especially with the resort and all the uncertainty there.

