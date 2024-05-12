The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: May 2024 update

With us almost at the halfway point of May, doesn’t it feel like high time for news on The Diplomat season 2?

After all, consider this — the Keri Russell series actually kicked off production for the next batch of episodes almost a year ago, but everything was interrupted by the industry strikes last year. This does put us in a position now where we tend to think an announcement will be somewhat imminent, especially since season 2 is seemingly set to come out at some point this year.

With all of this in mind, we’ll go ahead and say that there is at least a slight chance that some more info will surface before the end of this month. It’s not a guarantee by any means and if we don’t learn anything this month, there is a chance that you will see a reveal over the course of the summer.

What we hope for season 2 of The Diplomat is rather simple: A chance to dive more into some of the delicacies when it comes to international relations. There are so many either topical or somewhat-topical subjects the show could look at, and we do tend to think that a lot of them will be under consideration. The story will move forward, but we also anticipate that there’s a chance a few other loose ends will be left open. Remember that at least for now, there is nothing out there that signals season 2 will be the final one. There is hope for a season 3 renewal; as a matter of fact, we’re pretty darn optimistic that it’s going to happen. Why wouldn’t it, so long as the viewership is there?

Whenever a premiere date is revealed, we would anticipate at least some sort of small teaser for what is ahead. Let’s just say that this is on our radar for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Diplomat right now, including some more insight on what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







