The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

Are we going to see The Diplomat season 2 premiere on Netflix at some point this April? Make no mistake — this is a really fun thing to think about! We absolutely want more of the Keri Russell series, and it really just comes down to when the powers-that-be want to make it happen.

At this point, we do tend to think that what we have to present now is a mixture of good and bad news.

Where do we start? Well, the streaming service has already confirmed that you will get The Diplomat back this year! You don’t have to be concerned about that. Filming has been a bit sporadic due to the strikes last year, but a great deal of work has already been done.

Given how Netflix tends to announce release dates for some of their shows, it is probably a little bit unrealistic at this point to assume that we’re going to be getting a season 2 within the next few months. We would personally go ahead and rule that out. However, at the same time a premiere date either in the late summer or early fall makes at least some sense — and if that happens, official news could be revealed this summer!

We don’t think that it makes a lot of sense for the streamer to wait too much longer to release the next episodes, at least provided that they are ready. One of the things that should be a priority in general here is continuity, where you can give people a lot of what they love within a reasonable amount of time. If you force them to wait too long, there is an inherent risk that they are going to move on to other shows — or forget what happened here in the first place.

