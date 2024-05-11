Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A time to watch for

While we do wait more news on the start of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 filming, remember this: There is already a premiere plan!

Several months ago, the folks over at Paramount Network confirmed that the Kevin Costner series is going to be coming back in November, and we have seen little evidence to suggest that they are going to veer away from that. Even without production underway, they’ve established a timeline for a good while. The moment that the strikes went on for much of last year, it was clear weather-wise that they would have to wait until the spring to return to the ranch in Montana.

Now, the next question that you should be wondering about when it comes to return dates is quite simple: A proper way for it to be announced. With this, we advise that you take a look at a few specific windows: Memorial Day, July 4, and then also Labor Day. Perhaps more so than any other show out there, Yellowstone is one that gets hyped up on all of the major holidays with marathons. Given that Paramount is going to have a captive audience at this point, why not take advantage of this to get more news out there? On paper, this is at least the sort of thing that makes the most sense.

The only thing that we would say is that it’s certainly possible that the show is going to make you wait until production is underway (and an episode or two in) before they announce an official return date in November. The last thing they probably want is to reveal something, only to then have to delay it again later on in the process.

