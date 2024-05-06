Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Star talks spin-off

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to get underway in Montana, of course we are curious about a spin-off! There have been discussions about it underway for months. Matthew McConaughey’s name has been out there, as have a number of people still attached to the flagship show.

At the moment, it certainly appears as though both Cole Hauser (Rip) and Kelly Reilly (Beth) could be involved in the new series — however, that doesn’t mean that we will find out more about it anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, Hauser told Country Living recently that for the time being, he is just working to finish off the main show before thinking too far ahead:

“I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now — well, just the show itself … We’ll see where that leads. But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can.”

For now, our general expectation is that with a spin-off, we will probably hear more about it a little later on the year. There is still a lot of story to tell with the remainder of the show, especially if the episode count for the second half of the season gets extended — which we fully expect it to. Taylor Sheridan has the support of Paramount to see the rest of the story through, and we know that back when the season was first ordered, it was not meant to be the final one. A lot has changed since then.

