Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: May 2024 hopes

Now that we have arrived into May 2024, are we about to be able to say something more on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? Make no mistake — we want to be able to do that! It is really just a measure of when the producers and/or the Paramount Network want to start handing over some news.

So what can we go ahead and say here? It’s really just a matter of good and bad news at the same time. Let’s just start by getting the bad news out of the way here — the show isn’t coming back this month. There’s also a super-small chance you are going to be hearing more about a return date until at least the summer. We already know we’ll be returning to the ranch in November; we just have to wait for things to be narrowed down a little bit further.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Let’s get now to the good news, since we do think that there are still some pretty positive things here to share — filming should be starting up shortly! Most indications we have suggest that production is happening this month, which is ideal for the cast and crew due to a lot of conditions in Montana. The cameras will stay rolling for a significant chunk of the year.

The major question that does still remain

How many episodes are we going to get? Once upon a time, it did appear as though season 5 was going to be fourteen installments long. However, at the same time there have been indications that this will be extended! Could there really be ten more episodes? There have been rumors about that, but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including a pretty epic tease for the finale

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







