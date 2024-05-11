FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to dive into FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 12 on Tuesday night, there are a few different things to dive into!

So, where should we start? Well, we should note that there are only two episodes left in this shortened season and with that in mind, it is fair to say that things going to be so much more intense from here on out. After all, you have organized crime involved in the next episode “Derby Day,” even if you also have a personal storyline for Hana that is going to be mixed in here at the same time.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

“Derby Day” – When a mob-connected police informant is found murdered before a major crime boss is being indicted on federal charges, the Fugitive Task Force goes on a hunt for the killers. Meanwhile, Hana grows closer to Ethan, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have not heard as of yet, there is going to be a little bit of romance in the finale courtesy of Ray’s wedding — but what will the road to that look like? Well, we do tend to think that there could be a few surprises that are baked into that at the same time. There’s also going to be another action-packed story there, so don’t think that the writers are going to suddenly move away from what’s been their roots for the vast majority of the show’s run.

