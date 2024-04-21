FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 13: Finale details + a wedding!

Want to take an early look at the FBI: Most Wanted season 5 finale on CBS? Well, there is so much to look forward to from start to finish!

Where do we start? Well, let’s begin here by noting that there is a wedding seemingly on the way here as Ray is getting set to marry Cora. We saw some of the seeds planted for it recently on the show, and a lot of this could be brought into full bloom sooner rather than later. We just hope that it is actually a legitimately happy moment for the character, largely because we’ve been around the block with some of these shows long enough to know that terrible things could happen. At this point, we have to be prepared for that.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Powderfinger” – The Fugitive Task Force races to catch the culprit threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb. Meanwhile, Ray prepares to celebrate a major life milestone as his wedding to Cora approaches, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we do think it is worth noting here that there is already a season 6 confirmed at CBS, so that at least is not something you have to worry about. Instead, just prepare for the possibility that this case could somehow interfere with Ray’s wedding, or that there could be another problem that comes out of the woodwork. We don’t necessarily think that there has to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger for the finale to work, but it wouldn’t be a shock if we get one.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

