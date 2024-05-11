Under the Bridge star Lily Gladstone on Cam’s overall arc

We are now past the halfway point of Under the Bridge n Hulu, and we do tend to think this is where the drama will escalate.

After all, doesn’t it have to? Given that this is a true story about what happened to Reena Virk, we do tend to think that eventually, the show will get into the eventual arrests and the consequences. The real question is just how far into things the producers want to go here — is this show going to be one about hitting all the major events, or the emotional ramifications of Virk’s death on the community? Will it be a little bit of both? At this point, it feels fair to say that almost anything is possible.

If there is an enigma still present on this show at the moment, it is the presence of Lily Gladstone’s Cam, a character who was created for the show who did not exist in real life. Speaking to Gold Derby in a new interview, the Oscar nominee admitted that she was skeptical about taking on the role at first, largely due to whether or not she would stand out from many other Native women presented on TV:

“If you look at all of the representation for Native women on television, four out of five roles is a cop. So I was wondering, ‘How is this one going to stand out from the other ones? Are we going to make a character that’s, dare I say, a trope?’”

Gladstone noted that it was after conversations with writer Quinn Shephard and executive producer Samir Mehta that she realized that this was a role she wanted to take on. Also, she notes that “the arc that Cam goes on over the eight episodes is a really interesting one.” We’ll have to see exactly where things go.

