Under the Bridge episode 6 spoilers: An escape plan?
Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Under the Bridge episode 6 unfold — but what can we say about it now?
Well, for starters “In Water They Sink As the Same” is going to start to further amplify some of the pressure on a few different topics, with the big one being whether or not some actually arrests can be made that stick. Do Josephine, Kelly, and Dusty have a plan to get out of this situation? Are Reena’s parents getting frustrated about a lack of answers? This is a show about justice and accountability and yet, that is moving at a different place for everyone.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more UNDER THE BRIDGE videos!
If you are interested now in getting a few more details for what’s to come, check out the full Under the Bridge episode 6 synopsis below:
Past and present wounds entwine as Rebecca and Cam’s alliance is tested. The Virks discuss taking matters into their own hands, and the teens use a school dance as cover for their escape plan — all as another life is threatened.
Given that there are only three episodes to go now leading into the finale, the fair assumption to make is that a number of aspects of this story are going to move quickly — and honestly, they have to in order for the story to reach its desired result.
Since this is a story based on true events, it is easy to sit back and remember that there is a specific ending that we are eventually getting to. With that in mind, the question then becomes how much of said ending will we see on the show — or, how characters like Cam (someone created for the same of the program) end up being involved here in some shape or form.
Related – Riley Keough on Under the Bridge and the overall story
What do you most want to see moving into Under the Bridge episode 6 when it arrives at Hulu?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.