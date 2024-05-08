Under the Bridge episode 6 spoilers: An escape plan?

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Under the Bridge episode 6 unfold — but what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters “In Water They Sink As the Same” is going to start to further amplify some of the pressure on a few different topics, with the big one being whether or not some actually arrests can be made that stick. Do Josephine, Kelly, and Dusty have a plan to get out of this situation? Are Reena’s parents getting frustrated about a lack of answers? This is a show about justice and accountability and yet, that is moving at a different place for everyone.

If you are interested now in getting a few more details for what’s to come, check out the full Under the Bridge episode 6 synopsis below:

Past and present wounds entwine as Rebecca and Cam’s alliance is tested. The Virks discuss taking matters into their own hands, and the teens use a school dance as cover for their escape plan — all as another life is threatened.

Given that there are only three episodes to go now leading into the finale, the fair assumption to make is that a number of aspects of this story are going to move quickly — and honestly, they have to in order for the story to reach its desired result.

Since this is a story based on true events, it is easy to sit back and remember that there is a specific ending that we are eventually getting to. With that in mind, the question then becomes how much of said ending will we see on the show — or, how characters like Cam (someone created for the same of the program) end up being involved here in some shape or form.

What do you most want to see moving into Under the Bridge episode 6 when it arrives at Hulu?

