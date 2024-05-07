Under the Bridge star Riley Keough on audience response

We have now made it to the halfway point of Under the Bridge on Hulu and, with that, we tend to think there is a lot of drama ahead. After all, Reena has told us through narration that Kelly is responsible for her death — yet, Cam and Rebecca have yet to figure that out.

Through the remainder of the episodes, we imagine that Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough’s characters are going to get closer to the truth … but what does that look like? How will they make it there? While a certain amount of the story is based on true events, there are still questions about how the story goes from point A to point B.

To date, the series has received a strong reception from viewers and speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what Keough had to say about it:

“It’s like, you never know, so I think that I’m just happy people are watching the show and loving the show … The other stuff is sort of like, you know, I don’t like to think about that because it’s about the work and people watching it and I’m just happy people are enjoying it.”

Even though neither Keough nor Gladstone had huge roles to play in episode 4 (which was set largely in the past), it does feel like a lot of that will change moving forward. In a way, doesn’t it have to with everything that needs to be uncovered?

The biggest struggle that could present itself moving forward is rather simple here — Kelly, Dusty, and Josephine are all extremely tight, and they have an “us against the world” mentality. Is there any chance that you can break through that? If so, it is not going to be easy.

