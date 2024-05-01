Under the Bridge episode 5 spoilers: Rebecca & Cam’s plan

After much of episode 4 focused largely on the past, it appears as though Under the Bridge episode 5 is looking more at the present. Want to learn more now?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that “When the Heat Comes Down” is going to give Cam and Rebecca far more of a spotlight, as the two may have to face new questions amidst the Reena Virk investigation. We know from the end of episode 3 / Reena’s narration at the start of episode 4 that Kelly killed her. However, Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough’s characters are not privy to the same amount of information as us. They have to navigate some difficult situations to figure out the truth, and doing so will not prove easy.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Under the Bridge episode 5 synopsis below:

Tensions rise as suspicions surround the teens. Rebecca and Cam hatch a plan — but an unexpected detour leads Rebecca down a strange rabbit hole, resulting in a new bond.

Given that we are at the halfway point of the show at this point, we’ve arrived at a spot where everything may need to move rather quickly in order for justice to be really served. Now, what makes the show interesting is how they present events given how much of it is already known. We imagine that at least one part of the tension so far, beyond watching to see if Josephine and her friends stick together, is whether or not Cam and Rebecca stay on the same page. Don’t be shocked if they each think they know the right way of doing things — even if Rebecca is not a cop.

