Under the Bridge episode 4 video: Reena gets coerced

As you prepare to see Under the Bridge episode 4 arrive overnight on Hulu, there are so many different things to anticipate. Based on what we’ve seen so far, a lot of it looks to be set within the past.

For example, a good portion of this story is going to focus on what happened with Reena Virk’s parents so many years ago. Meanwhile, another part of it looks to be more about what happened with Reena and Josephine at a certain point prior to the former’s death.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more UNDER THE BRIDGE videos!

One of the question marks surrounding Reena’s story right now is how she ever ended up at Seven Oaks in the first place, and in a sneak peek at Screen Rant, we get another clue on that. In the preview, Josephine belittles and trashes Reena’s home environment, questioning how she is able to live there at all. She also brags that she wants to live at her youth home, and did everything that she could in a way to make it happen.

From here, she tells Reena that she does have a way that she could escape her current living situation, but she’ll have to be a “gangster.” Is she ready for that?

What this preview represents

Above all else, it is another reminder of the manipulation that is at the center of this show. We know that Reena is someone who desperately wants to fit in and be accepted, even if it is not by people who really respect her. This could cause her to do some extreme things and unfortunately, we have to prepare for some of that to happen within this episode — even if we don’t want to see that happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to this Under the Bridge episode now

What do you most want to see moving into Under the Bridge episode 4 when it arrives on Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







