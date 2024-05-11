Only Murders in the Building season 4: A Jane Lynch twist!

If you are up-to-date on all things Only Murders in the Building over at Hulu, then you are aware of the fact that Jane Lynch has a big role. After all, her character of Sazz Pataki was killed off at the end of last season, and that of course means that she will play a big part in the story! After all, the writers need to tell the story of how she died, similar to what we saw with Bunny Folger in season 2 and Ben Glenroy in season 3.

The fun irony in all of this is quite simple: We are actually going to see more of Sazz now that she’s dead than we did when she was alive, when she was used mostly as comedic fodder due to her status as Charles’ double.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Lynch indicated that she is going to have a pretty substantial part in everything that is coming:

“I don’t want to give it away though, but I’m in it a lot … I’m in five out of 10 episodes, so I’m excited.”

Beyond just this, Jane also indicated that beyond flashbacks, she will also be featured in some other form — though it remains unclear precisely what this form will be. Could it be a dream sequence? Or, is possible that Sazz has some sort of secret twin that is out there? Let’s just put it this way: It would not be that much of a surprise in the event that the show wanted to throw out there some sort of additional role for Jane, given that this would allow her to be a part of the future.

