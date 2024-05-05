Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: May update

With each passing month, we are getting closer to getting Only Murders in the Building season 4 arrive on Hulu. Will May be the month?

Well, we don’t think it will be a surprise that the demand is already next-level for another batch of episodes, especially when you think about the cast! You have the return of the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) but then you add to it familiar faces like Jane Lynch and Meryl Streep before bringing on board Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, and more. This is one of the best group of performers we’ve ever seen assembled for a season, and there are likely more surprises coming.

Now when it comes to potential release dates, here is where we’ve got a mixture of good and bad news to share. The bad news is that we won’t be heading back to the Arconia this month. Could we get a date announcement, though? It’s possible. Based on when production started it feels like the cast may be either around the halfway mark or slightly past it, and this would easily make summer possible. Hulu has already confirmed that you will see Only Murders in the Building back before the end of that particular season, though things can always change.

At the forefront of season 4 will be a central question: Who killed Sazz Pataki? Obviously, we want answers, but we realize that the show is simultaneously so much more complicated than that. Prepare yourselves accordingly, since there are a lot of twists that will be coming — plus also a handful of creative and/or fun side-stories at the same exact time.

