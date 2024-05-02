Only Murders in the Building season 4: Jane Lynch looks ahead

As so many of you out there may be aware, Only Murders in the Building season 4 is going to be a pretty huge one for Jane Lynch. How can it not be?

If you want a quick recounting of where things currently stand, here you go — at the end of season 3, the actress’ character Sazz Pataki was killed off in mysterious fashion. She was shot from afar within Charles’ apartment, which makes you wonder whether or not she was the intended target. (Remember, she is his student double, and has spent most of her adult life trying to mirror some of his mannerisms.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So, when you think about all of this, we absolutely do have a great mystery on our hands! It is also one that Jane herself seems to be eager to explore. after being told by showrunner John Hoffman that she’d be the latest murder victim, the actress told him (per Gold Derby) that she would “love to die.” Why? She goes on to explain the practical reason:

“[It’s because] you know that if you’re the murder victim, your murder is going to be the mystery of the next season. So that means that I will be in flashbacks…So I was thrilled to hear it.”

Despite being dead, Jane will likely have more air time in season 4 than in any prior season and with that, learn a lot more about her life … and also who may have wanted her dead. The biggest question that we have so far here is whether or not this has anything to do with Jan, given the fact that the season 1 villain did have her own romantic relationship with her — but how much could she do behind bars? It at least feels like you need to have Amy Ryan back in some capacity moving into the next season.

Related – Is Paul Rudd returning to Only Murders in the Building for season 4?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 for Jane Lynch?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







