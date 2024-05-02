Only Murders in the Building season 4: Is Paul Rudd returning?

Is there actually a chance that we are going to see Paul Rudd back on Only Murders in the Building season 4? On paper, it seems crazy. Ben Glenroy is dead! How in the world do you find a way to bring him back?

Yet, there’s actually a good chance that it is going to happen! In a new report over at People, it is almost casually mentioned that Rudd is going to be coming back alongside Meryl Streep, whose return was first confirmed some time ago and there’s never been much of a reason to worry about that at all.

As exciting as all of this is, of course there are some other questions we are still left to think about here. What’s a big one? Well, that’s rather simple: What would be the point of having Rudd back at this point? We say this as someone who loves the actor, but you also have to be careful of bringing someone on board simply for the sake of doing so. We tend to think that the only way in which things can work here is if you find a way to cast Rudd in a different role and from there, also find a way to make things all the more meta.

Hopefully, there are going to be some more answers coming sooner rather than later. Based on a lot of the early intel we’ve got, it appears as though season 4 is going to be premiering in the summer. Other than the death of Sazz Pataki, just about everything else remains up in the air — at least for the time being.

