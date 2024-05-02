Only Murders in the Building season 4 spoilers: Steve Martin tease

The premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 could be coming later this summer, at least per some early Hulu estimates.

Is there a lot to be excited about here? You better believe it! The Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez series ended season 3 with a shocking cliffhanger that is tied to the death of Sazz Pataki, and there are a lot of questions that we have. Take, for starters, whether or not Sazz was the intended victim. She was shot at a distance in Charles’ apartment, so was he meant to be taken out instead? At this point, you have to wonder.

Of course, we’re not going to get any answers when it comes to the death of Sazz in the weeks and months ahead … but it is still nice to get a production update from Martin!

Speaking on the subject of the new season now to People, here is some of what the actor had to say, with of course some of his signature humor:

“It’s star-studded … And I’m going to say we’re about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season.

“We think it could be one of our best seasons … Although they’re all flawless.”

One thing that does at least make us pleased right now is that nobody is saying that season 4 could be the final one and by virtue of that, let’s just hope that there’s a chance we will see at least one more season after this one. This is not a premise we’re getting tired of in the slightest, and it certainly feels like there could be a lot of other fun mysteries in the tank. Just don’t kill one of the trio! So long as they are still okay, we’re good.

