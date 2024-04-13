Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: News soon?

Just how close are we at this point to getting more news regarding Only Murders in the Building season 4 at Hulu? Obviously, we would love for something more soon … but how soon are we talking?

Well, just like you would imagine, there are a few different scenarios at play, but the one thing that we can say with some confidence is that the show will be back on Hulu this summer. It was not an announcement we expected, but it was one that we are happy to receive. Now, there are a ton of other variables that come into play, including what dates make the most sense and when the veil will finally be lifted!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Based on what we’ve seen in the past from the streaming service, at this point it is our feeling that you will see some sort of official reveal come June or July, teasing a return date in August or early September. That gives production enough time to polish off everything else that they are doing, just as it also allows Hulu to really promote what all is coming.

The story story entering season 4

It is not that complicated to figure out — who killed Sazz Pataki? Who is responsible for kickstarting all of this craziness? That is something that we are pretty darn eager to figure out, and it is our sentiment that information is going to be tricking in on this in due time. There will be a lot of suspects, but the problem with pinpointing any right now is that we’ve yet to meet several of them! There’s a whole host of guest stars coming on board this season, and that includes the likes for Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more.

Related – See some other guest stars for Only Murders in the Building season 4 now!

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







