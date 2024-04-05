Only Murders in the Building season 4 spoilers: More new faces!

Are you ready to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 at Hulu already? We know that we are, and it’s nice to know it will be back this summer.

One of the things that has also been quite thrilling over the past few months is seeing all the big names who are coming on board for this new chapter. Just consider who we are talking about here, whether it be Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, or Zach Galifianakis! Getting big names to sign on has always been one of the biggest strengths of this show — but remember, the series isn’t just about star power. (We know that may be strange to say given that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are front and center here.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

For the sake of this new casting update, we are actually focusing more on lesser-known performers (at least compared to the other stars) who are coming on board this go-around. According to a new report coming in now via Deadline, Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Siena Werber (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and relative newcomer Lilian Rebelo (Our Dear Drug Lord).

In what should not be much of a surprise to anyone out there right now, there is not a lot of news being announced on these castings as of now. Our hope, of course, is that this will change in the near future and there will be something more to say about them leading up to the premiere. The biggest thing that is currently known is that the murder of Sazz Pataki is the primarily storyline. She was Charles’ stunt double, but was there a lot more to her than it first appeared?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Only Murders in the Building, including what else lies ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







