Only Murders in the Building season 4: A premiere date window

While we may be waiting for some time still to get a specific Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date at Hulu, we can still offer the following — a few more specifics!

After all, today the streaming service did opt to narrow it down in a release highlighting their upcoming shows. Basically, it will be back at some point in the summer. That is, at least for now, all that has been said.

Now that we’ve said that, we do think it is feasible to rule out both June and July as possible dates. After all, filming started later this year than it has in the past and by virtue of that, it feels a little bit reckless to assume that the show is going to be ready in the first half of the summer.

For the time being, the better assumption to make here is that the show will be coming back either in August or early September. The fourth batch of episodes should be crammed with all sorts of mysteries here, but what’s the big one? That is simple: Who killed Sazz Pataki. Were they really after Charles instead? At the very least, it feels like that is something that you have to wonder about for the time being. There are also a ton of new additions, including the likes of Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Oh, and did we mention that we are also going to have a chance to see more of Meryl Streep? She is going to be back as Loretta in some shape or form.

