Only Murders in the Building season 4: An Eva Longoria tease

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production — are you ready to get another look behind the scenes? While we realize that there are a lot of things that are being kept under wraps about the show this time around (including specific new faces), we are glad to see whatever we can for the time being.

With that in mind here, let’s put the focus on Eva Longoria for a moment, shall we? Her character may still remain uncertain, but we know that the Desperate Housewives alum is playing a sizable role that will last for multiple episodes. It also certainly appears as though she has some scenes with both Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, based at least on new material that we’ve seen online.

If you head over to Longoria’s official TikTok now, you can see some of what we’re talking about here via some videos that give you a sense of life on set, but also a fun moment between her and Selena while Steve is in the background.

Odds are, there are still several episodes still to go when it comes to shooting for the season, and fingers crossed that we have a chance to actually see the series moving into the fall. Since production started later, we are expecting things to take their time. Still, there’s one question in particular we want answered — who killed Sazz Pataki? It’s true that we probably will not get an answer to that in the relatively near future, but we do think it’s coming eventually and we have a tremendous amount of excitement for when that moment actually arrives.

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu?

