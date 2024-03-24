Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: Spring news?

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on an Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date before the spring is done? It is easy to make a case for getting it — whether or not we actually do, however, is a totally different story.

The first thing worth stating here is perhaps the most obvious: There will not be any new episodes airing this spring. We would also be lucky to even get an announcement. While production is currently underway for Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, it also has not been going on for that long a period of time. That means that there is still a good bit of work to be done on production, let alone allowing the cast members to get from point A to point B.

If there is a general prediction that we can make for a launch date right now, it is simply this: The show should stream again on Hulu this fall. It is hard to say anything earlier than this given the fact that parts of the process were most likely delayed by the strikes of last year, and with that it is hard to imagine it meeting the same premiere-date window that we saw for season 3.

What will the story be about?

At the center of it will once again be a murder, with the victim this time being Charles longtime stunt double Sazz Pataki. His death likely means that we are going to see a long investigation into his own past. What if he was meant to be the victim? That seems possible, no? There is also a great group of actors who will be turning up for the first time in season 4, whether it be Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, or Zach Galifianakis. Meryl Streep will also return as Loretta.

