Only Murders in the Building season 4 filming: Back to New York?

If you were curious or concerned that Only Murders in the Building season 4 would be set entirely in Los Angeles, we have an answer.

After spending a little bit of time on the West Coast working on new episodes, it seems as though the famed trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel are going to be back where so many of us have come to know and love them over the years: The Big Apple.

Over the past few days Selena Gomez is one of multiple cast members who has been spotted filming and beyond that, we know that Martin Short and Meryl Streep recently attended a Broadway show. Everyone seems to be settled back into their New York groove, which is great to us given that we consider the Arconia to be very much the heart of this story.

So what can we expect from the Los Angeles setting?

Given how long everyone was there, we don’t anticipate it encompassing more than just two or three episodes. It is possible that footage was shot out of order, meaning that we don’t actually see the trio there until midway through the season. Odds are, they will be there for something pertaining to the central case for the season in the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) — the actress will appear in flashbacks, similar to what we’ve seen with some past murder victims.

Also, if you have not heard there is an exceptional cast of new guest stars this season including Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, and more. If you loved the first three seasons, it is pretty easy to feel hopeful for this one at the same exact time.

