Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: Reveal timing

What is the reveal date going to be for Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu? We probably don’t have to proclaim the demand is there. This is one of the most popular shows the streaming service has, and there is also SO much to be excited about moving forward.

Take, for starters, a fantastic mystery all about who killed Sazz Pataki. Then, you are adding to this a guest cast that includes the likes of Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and the return of Meryl Streep. Then, you have the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez alongside some outstanding writing. Basically, what we are trying to say here is quite simple: How can you not get excited for what is ahead here?

Now, the unfortunate reality that we all (probably) have to face here is one where we will be waiting for a good while to see the episodes air. Because filming started later than usual this year following the strikes of 2023, it is fair to assume that we may not be seeing the fourth season until the fall. If that happens, the timing of a premiere-date announcement could also be delayed.

While a lot will be Hulu’s discretion at the end of the day, what we feel reasonably confident in saying right now is this: Personally, we anticipate that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will have a premiere date announced potentially in August / early September. This still would give the streamer plenty of time to promote it.

The only ways this doesn’t happen

Well, it is twofold. One potential hang-up could be in the event that there is some sort of delay in filming various parts of this season — there is a lot of shooting taking place in Los Angeles, but we have to imagine they’ll be back in New York eventually … right? Another part is simply that once the episodes are done filming, it is Hulu’s discretion as to when they air. They can do whatever they please.

