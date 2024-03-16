Only Murders in the Building season 4: Jane Lynch on Sazz story

We know that the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production, but many things remain hush-hush. Really, there only a couple of things that can be said for certain — at least part of the season is filming in Los Angeles, and Sazz Pataki is dead. She was the murder victim at the end of the season 3 finale, although there are still questions that come with it.

Take, for starters, this: Whether or not Sazz was the intended target of the show into the Arconia. Given that it was dark in Charles’ room — and she has made a living off of being his stunt double — is there a chance that it was meant to be Steve Martin’s character instead? Of course, there is no way to get a clear answer on that right now.

What we can at least say at present is this: Jane Lynch is going to have a big role! Just like past murder victims, getting killed off is actually a way to get a lot of air time over the course of a given season. Here is some of what the actress had to say on the subject to the AV Club:

I was very happy, because I knew if I’m the murder victim, I get to be on it more in terms of flashbacks and stuff. And they told me how it was going to happen, and oh I was so honored. So I was really happy to hear.

What is also great about this opportunity is that it will allow Sazz to develop more beyond just the gags. Superficially, the character has existed to be a mimic of a lot of what Charles does — heck, consider even the relationship that she had with Jan! There is more to this character, and here is a chance to learn more about it.

There is no return date yet for season 4 of the mystery show but at present, we anticipate a launch later this year.

