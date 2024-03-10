Only Murders in the Building season 4: Zach Galifianakis joins

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 arrive on Hulu, let’s add another big name!

According to a report from Deadline right now, you are going to see The Hangover alum Zach Galifianakis join the comedy/mystery hybrid in a recurring role. However, at the time of this recording there is not too much that can be said regarding his role.

What is certainly clear at this point is that Zach is joining a rather outstanding group of guest stars for the season, including the returning Meryl Streep alongside new faces like Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon. This is about as fantastic a group of performers as you could really hope for, and it has already been confirmed that we will be seeing more of Jane Lynch, despite Sazz Pataki being killed off in the season 3 finale.

As of right now, the fourth season is currently shooting in part in Los Angeles. Our hope here remains that we will see it return to the iconic Arconia at some point. What is the show without the building? That is certainly something that we don’t want to think about. Instead, we want a mix of old and new within a show that has been a personal favorite for quite some time.

Of course, there is no official premiere date yet for Only Murders in the Building season 4, but our hope is that we will have a chance to see it before the end of the year. An announcement about that could come out closer to either the spring or the summer.

