Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eugene Levy speaks out

For anyone who has not heard as of yet, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4! You have part of the season filming in Los Angeles, a great mystery themed around Sazz Pataki, and of course a number of guest stars. Not only is Meryl Streep coming back as Loretta, but you are also going to have a chance to see the likes of Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, and none other than Eugene Levy. He’s known Martin Short and Steve Martin for decades, so doesn’t he feel like a natural fit in this world?

Alas, there is not that much in the way of info available about the actor’s part as of yet — just be assured that he’s thrilled for the opportunity to take part!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

In speaking on this a little bit further now as a part of an interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Levy had to say:

“Its great — Marty and I go back forever and and Steve and I have done a lot of movies together, and I’m looking forward to it … We kind of started shooting already, and it’s amazing. It’s an amazing show and boy, the guest roster that they’ve like pulled in on that thing… just being a part of that, I’m feeling pretty good about that.”

We don’t exactly think it is some enormous shock that Levy would be having a great time as a part of this show, as this show gives him a chance to be silly, but also within a larger story framework. This was one of the joys that did come with being a part of Schitt’s Creek for so many years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now, including when season 4 could premiere

What do you most want to see from Eugene Levy on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







