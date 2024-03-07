Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez teases!

As many of you may now be aware, filming is underway for Only Murders in the Building season 4 — why not hear more from one of the stars?

We recognize fully that getting actual story teases for what lies ahead may be tough, and for a multitude of different reasons. First and foremost, this is a mystery — who would want to spoil that? Also, we’re pretty sure that Hulu is watching everyone like a hawk throughout all of the filming process.

One thing that is certainly different about season 4 so far is that a lot of the cast is on the West Coast to start things off, and that’s where a number of teases come from today!

If you head over to Selena Gomez’s official Instagram, you can see a series of new photos, including some of her on set and even an Instagram Story that has some truly delightful Steve Martin facial expressions in the back.

What we do think is the best takeaway from all of this is ultimately quite simple: Everyone involved here still loves being a part of this show! When you have been on the air for so long, there is no guarantee that this is going to end up being the case anymore. Yet, we do think that the producers have worked hard to make each season feel unique, and we also just think it has to be fun to constantly have so many comedy icons appearing in various roles. Beyond just Selena, Steve, and Martin Short, season 4 also features appearances from Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and Kumail Nanjiani. Meryl Streep is also going to be back as Loretta.

