Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: March update

As we dive further into the month of March, is there a chance more will surface on an Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date? There is absolutely a case to want more information, though that goes almost without saying.

What we can say right now is pretty darn simple: Production for the latest episodes of the Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez series is currently underway! The hope here is that it will be done at some point before we get around to the fall, and that could be when we get a chance to actually see the story play out in full on Hulu.

So is there a chance that the streaming service gives us a little more clarity on that soon? Let’s go ahead and say “probably not.” Instead, the more likely scenario is just that we get a little more in the way of casting news between now and March 31. So far, we have heard that Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria have been cast in currently unspecified roles. Meanwhile, there is also the news out there that Meryl Streep will be coming back as Loretta. At least some of the season will be filmed in Los Angeles, as the central trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver try and figure out what happened to Charles’ longtime stunt double Sazz Pataki.

We tend to think that if we are lucky, an official premiere date will be announced at some point this summer. The biggest reason why we’re likely going to be waiting longer for Only Murders in the Building this time is because we waited longer for filming to kick off in the first place due to the industry strikes of last year. We’re certainly confident that it will prove worth the wait, even if a certain amount of patience is nonetheless required.

