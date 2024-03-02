Only Murders in the Building season 4: How long will filming last?

For those of you who did not hear the recent and really-great news, production on Only Murders in the Building season 4 is officially underway! There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter, especially since there are big-name guest stars like Eugene Levy and, potentially, a chance to see Oliver, Mabel, and Charles far away from New York in Los Angeles.

Of course, with all of this being said there are also some lingering questions, and a big one has to be as follows: When are we actually going to see production wrapped up? This is, of course, a big part of the timeline that eventually gets us to the premiere.

So, if we are to think of things here primarily from a production point of view, what we can say is this: The great thing about this particular show is that it does not take some absolutely insane amount of time in order to shoot. The majority of the time, it’s a window of around three or four months. With that, we don’t think it is crazy to think that Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short could be done by the time we get around to late June or early July. This would then set the stage for a premiere date later this year.

Is there a chance this is the final season of the show?

Anything is possible, but we sure hope not! The biggest thing that we’re hoping for here is just that Only Murders in the Building lasts as long as its three leads want to keep going.

