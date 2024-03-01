Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez, cast photo

In case you missed the big news from earlier today, Only Murders in the Building season 4 is officially in production! Why not celebrate with a new photo of the trio?

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see an image of Martin Short (Oliver), Steve Martin (Charles), and Selena Gomez (Mabel) having a bit of fun in what appearsto be a new setting. We’ve heard already that at least part of this season will be shot in Los Angeles, and this could be a nod to that.

As for some of the finer details around this story, there is still so much that remains to be seen. Take, for example, whether or not Sazz Pataki was the intended victim! Jane Lynch’s character was killed in the closing minutes of the season 3 finale and now, the trio has to work to understand why. Given that she does have a lengthy history as a stunt double, it is possible that everyone is out on the West Coast because that’s where some clues are.

Of course, one of the best things about this show historically are its guest stars and there is more great news to share when it comes to that! In addition to the aforementioned regulars, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon are among some of the new faces coming on board. Meanwhile, we also know that Meryl Streep will be recurring again as Loretta following a fantastic run in season 4.

There is no official premiere date yet for the new chapter of Only Murders in the Building, but we’re crossing our fingers already for later this year.

