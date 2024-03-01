Only Murders in the Building season 4 filming kicks off!

As you prepare for the start of Only Murders in the Building season 4 over on Hulu, we come bearing some particularly great news today!

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Selena Gomez confirmed that production has started with a celebratory bouquet sent to her from co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Commence your celebrations!

So what do we know about season 4 at present? The biggest thing that has been reported so far is that we’re going to have a chance to see at least part of the story film in Los Angeles. Personally, we still feel a little lukewarm on that for a number of different reasons. For starters, remember the fact that the show is so iconic thanks to the Arconia in New York City. Why move away from that? We do think that there are some story reasons for the change, but we will see things play out there over time.

Of course, a big part of the season is going to revolve a lot around what happens following the death of Sazz Pataki. We know that she was Charles’ longtime stunt double, but why would someone want to kill her? Or, is it possible that nobody wanted to kill her and Charles was the target instead? Remember that she was shot in Charles’ apartment and it is late at night. With that in mind, it is possible that the shooter (who fired from a distance) just did not know who is who.

In the end, let’s just hope that that the season premieres later this year. Because of filming starting at this point, we have reason to think that this is going to be happening!

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 4, now that filming is underway?

