Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eugene Levy signs on

Only Murders in the Building season 4 has added yet another familiar face to its cast — and this one will be especially great to Martin Short fans.

According to a new report from Deadline, Eugene Levy of Schitt’s Creek fame has signed on to the upcoming season of the Hulu comedy in a recurring role. He has a history of working alongside Short for decades dating all the way back to SCTV, and the two even hail from the same place in Hamilton, Ontario. He also has a history of working with Steve Martin thanks to Father of the Bride, so there is a lot of synergy here. This is honestly one of those castings that easily could have happened sooner.

So far, the producers of the series have kept some of the finer details about what’s ahead under wraps — yet, here is some of what we know. At least some of the story will be taking place in Los Angeles, and the trio is going to be tasked with trying to solver the murder of one Sazz Pataki, Charles’ longtime stunt double played by none other than Jane Lynch. We’re sure that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are all going to be doing whatever they can here to ensure that there are answers, while probably navigating a few issues in their personal lives.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see the fourth season premiere at some point later this year — after all, given all the casting news as of late, can’t you make a case that we are actually going to hear a lot more about production before too long?

