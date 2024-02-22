Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eva Longoria signs on

The cast for Only Murders in the Building season 4, after months of waiting, is starting to take some shape.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria will be appearing in this complicated murder-mystery world. However, her role at the time of this writing remains unclear. She joins Molly Shannon as new additions to the cast this go-around; meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that Meryl Streep will be coming back as Loretta.

The biggest development in regards to season 4 so far is that the setting is going to be making a significant shift from New York, where it was for the first few seasons, over to Los Angeles for at least part of the story. What’s happening there? We tend to think that it must be tied to some degree to the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ longtime stunt double. We do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of unique twists and turns presented over time, and that Lynch will probably continue to play an important role similar to what we saw from Paul Rudd last season as Ben Glenroy.

So when will we have a chance to actually see new episodes?

Our hope is either late summer or early fall, and given that this is one of those shows that can be turned around rather quickly, it does feel possible. While we have our reservations about the setting shifting over to the West Coast, this is also a series that has earned a certain degree of trust thanks to the first three years. We’re certainly curious at this point to see more of what happens.

