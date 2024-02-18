Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will Tobert return?

Now that we know that Meryl Streep is coming back for Only Murders in the Building season 4, why not talk Jesse Williams? Based on a lot of what we know at present, there are reasons aplenty to think that the character could be back in action.

After all, consider some of the following — based on early indications, a significant chunk of season 4 is going to be filming in Los Angeles. Near the end of season 3, Tobert confirmed that he would be heading to the West Coast. At the time, it felt like this was an easy way to write Williams out of the show. Now, we tend to think that tides will be turning.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet regarding the possible return of Williams to the show, it certainly feels likely. For starters, we know that Tobert has proved useful in investigations already. He may not be a singular member of the trio, but he is skilled and he has Mabel’s trust.

Also, when it comes to Mabel in general, wouldn’t it be nice to not have her with another new love interest? If she is going to be in a relationship (which we don’t think is 100% necessary), we would much prefer it to be someone we already know so there is some continuity there. Because of that, her story can shift over into some other directions, and we do think that she could be on a fascinating journey to find herself further moving into the next chapter.

Now, let’s just hope that we have a chance to see the fourth season at some point a little later this year.

