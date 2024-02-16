Only Murders in the Building season 4: Meryl Streep returning

After questioning the possible future of Meryl Streep on Only Murders in the Building season 4 just this week, we already have good news! Also, let’s just say that this is news that takes us completely by surprise.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, you actually are going to see the iconic actress back as Loretta in some capacity moving forward. The site notes that she will continue to recur, which typically means that she’ll be in at least a couple of episodes. Given that she doesn’t have anything to do seemingly with the murder of Sazz Pataki, we aren’t too confident she’ll be around for the entire season; yet, any chance to see more of Meryl is well worth celebrating.

Of course, what we would personally love to see is some sort of legitimate, long-term romance blossom between Loretta and Oliver, even if there are some obvious roadblocks in the way for the two of them. Take, for starters, her burgeoning career now as an actress, which could lead to them not being able to spend as much time together.

Our hope is that we’re going to be able to see the fourth season at some point later this year. While some details are scarce, the only thing that has been confirmed as of right now is that there will be some parts of the story filmed in Los Angeles — which still has us feeling a little bit mixed. As great as Only Murders can be as a series, the Arconia is a big part of it! What will the show really be without that around all the time? This was one of our issues with season 3 as well, even if we circled back to the building here and there.

