Only Murders in the Building season 4: Molly Shannon books role!

As we get closer to Only Murders in the Building season 4 officially getting underway, why not celebrate some casting news?

Given the connections between all of the main cast and Saturday Night Live, we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that Molly Shannon is coming on board. After all, we’re talking about one of the more iconic cast members in the show’s history, and certainly someone who has an established rapport already with Steve Martin and Martin Short. (Selena Gomez has hosted SNL, but far after Shannon departed the series.)

So who is Shannon playing? According to a report from Deadline, the actress is “a high powered LA business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY.” This goes along with the recent news that at least a part of the fourth season will be set in Los Angeles, a move that continues to make us curious. Is it really that good an idea to shift thousands of miles from the Arconia?

There is a chance that we could hear more about the new season over the course of the next several months — for now, we hope that we at least get to see some fan favorites from the building in some form. Jane Lynch is expected to return as the now-deceased Sazz Pataki. After all, one of the things about this show is that every after someone dies, we do still have a chance to further look into what happened to them. There are probably also another new cast member or two we’re going to get a chance to meet, but we’ll have to wait and see 1) who they are and 2) when they happen to turn up.

What do you think about Molly Shannon coming on board Only Murders in the Building season 4?

