Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: February talk

With us now into the month of February, are we poised to get more news regarding an Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date? What about news on filming or the cast?

For the time being, we should really start things off here by noting that we are hopeful that the series will return this year; however, you may be waiting for a while. It’s almost impossible to imagine that we’re going to get premiere date news this month, largely due to the fact that we’re likely not even going to get much news in general for a while.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

For the time being, we would argue that the best-case scenario is that we hear at least about filming at some point this month, and that this can help set the table for some other big reveals that are going to be coming up shortly after the fact. Of course, we want nothing more than to see another big name or two in the cast but beyond that, a great mystery.

Personally, we thought that the third season was a step above season 2, but the first is still the strongest when it comes to actually delivering the best whodunnit. We would focus on that perhaps more than anything else, largely because it can be so easy to get in the weeds with a number of other things like character sideplots or, in the case of season 3, a musical. Given the death of Sazz Pataki at the end of season 3, we tend to think, at least for now, that this is the character who is going to be taking center stage. Time will tell, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion regarding Only Murders in the Building and what the season 4 future holds

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 at Hulu?

When do you think the show is going to be back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do, come back around — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







