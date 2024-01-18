Only Murders in the Building season 4: More Selena Gomez roles

Selena Gomez is becoming increasingly busy in the entertainment world these days — what does that mean for Only Murders in the Building? We understand if you are worried, especially since the news today harkens back to some of her roots.

If you haven’t heard much of the news that we’re about to share here, let’s go ahead and get more into it. According to a report coming in from Deadline, Selena is going to executive-produce a new Wizards of Waverly Place revival alongside her former co-star David Henrie. This is a show that made her into a household name, and she was also able to parlay this into a successful music career.

So is this going to be a new full-time gig for Selena? Not so much. She will reprise her role as Alex Russo apparently in the pilot, but isn’t meant to be a full series regular. It won’t have any impact on her role as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building, which we think she will stick with for quite some time. This is the most-lauded acting performance of her entire career, and we tend to think she, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will be happy to do it for as long as it lasts.

Is there a chance that season 4 is the final one? Sure, but we’re personally hoping that it goes until at least season 5. Steve Martin has already said that he won’t actively seek out more acting roles after the show is over, so we don’t want to see it wander off to the sunset anytime soon. For the record, our hope is that the fourth season will premiere at some point in 2024, even if we’re waiting for confirmation.

