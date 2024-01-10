Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez’s new gig

As so many of you are likely aware, there is an Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming to Hulu. It is mostly a matter of when.

So while we wait to get some additional news on the subject of what the future holds there, why not share some news about scheduling — or, at the very least, what could impact the schedule?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez is currently set to play Linda Ronstadt in a new biopic that is currently in pre-production. It is clearly an incredible gig for her, but what does it mean when it comes to the mystery show?

Well, so much of it comes down to timing. Gomez isn’t leaving Only Murders in the Building to do this movie, so it will likely be shot either before filming (which we hope will be underway by the spring) or once it is done later this year.

For those wondering what the show has done in the past, season 3 started up in January 2023 and finished off in April. We expect a similar sort of three-month window for the next season, but it could start later due to delays brought on by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We will see what happens there, but we know that the writers have been working to formulate the story for a good while. Fingers crossed for another great mystery — at the moment, we know that it is going to revolve exclusively around Jane Lynch and her character of Sazz Pataki.

When could we see new episodes?

At the moment, our hope is that they will arrive in the fall — this show doesn’t require a ton of post-production time, so we don’t think you’ll be stuck waiting too long, all things considered.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







