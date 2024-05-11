Mayor of Kingstown season 3 filming wrapping up

Sure, we may be waiting until next month to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere on Paramount+; yet, there is more to share today!

After all, the cast and crew are getting set now to say goodbye to Pittsburgh for at least the spring, and we will have to wait and see if they are coming back anytime soon. In a post on her Instagram Stories, cast member Emma Laird confirmed that she is done with production in the city, and we tend to think that Jeremy Renner and many other key players are tying things up here, as well.

Based on what we’ve seen over the first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown, it feels somewhat easy to assume what the story is going to be moving forward. Mike is going to continue to try and keep order both within the prison and outside of it, but that will prove to be pretty problematic thanks largely to new and old adversaries who are showing up and wrecking havoc. Mike is going to need whatever friends he still has to actually make it through what is a pretty intense situation.

For the time being, we do think that there is going to be at least one more season for this show down the road. After all, Paramount+ is likely going to promote the show hard over the next few weeks, largely due to it being the first Taylor Sheridan production that has been on the air in a rather long time. Taylor is not the showrunner on this series, but is still involved behind the scenes. In the end, we can’t wait to see what everyone has cooked up here.

There could be another preview or two that comes out over the next few days but in general, we do tend to think that the powers-that-be are going to keep their cards close to the vest.

