Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 promo: Danny’s new danger

Entering Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 on CBS next week, you should know that this is the last episode for a good while.

The first thing that we should say is that per the promo, this is the “season finale.” Is it really? Technically, no. Season 14 has an eighteen-episode order, and there are eight more that are coming in the fall — including the series finale. The reason why CBS is promoting it this way is simply that for a lot of viewers out there, this episode is going to feel like the finale — they can call the episodes in the fall a new season or whatever else that they want. At the end of the day, there is not anything that is holding them back.

So what sort of stories are going to be coming within the next episode? The hardest one may involve Danny, who is set to deal with a pretty delicate situation involving a detective who wants some sort of vengeance after a convicted criminal is let back out on the street.

Where is Baez? Well, that is a good question, and it’s also the same sort of question we’ve wondered here and there as of late. The truth is that we’re in an era now with this show where familiar faces don’t appear in every episode as a cost-cutting measure. We’ve actually seen this for years — there were episodes in the past without Eddie, and we’ve even seen some characters not appear other than at family dinner. The show has needed to find a way to be economical over the years to stay on the air this long.

(Now, we should give you a reminder that Jamie and Eddie both have a big role in this episode, as they will be undercover — ironically, on their anniversary.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

