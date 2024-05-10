Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10: Jamie & Eddie’s anniversary

As many of you may be aware already, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 is going to be the final one until at least the fall. You can call it the midseason finale, the season 14A finale, or really just the last episode for a while — it really does not matter.

What does? Well, given where it stands on the schedule, we do think there should be some sort of emphasis on making it stand out from the pack … and we absolutely hope that this happens. You are going to see a notable guest star, a powerful story for Frank, and also Jamie and Eddie having quite possibly the strangest anniversary ever. Let’s just say that not too much is going to be going according to plan for the two of them.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Heart of a Saturday Night” – Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets; on the eve of their anniversary, Jamie and Eddie are sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house; and Henry asks Frank for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, on the 14th season, part one finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is it possible that there could be a cliffhanger here, given where the story stands in the overall episode order? If this was another show, we’d say this with confidence. However, here is your reminder that Blue Bloods is not your typical show and does not always do things in the way in which you would expect. They may still find a way to surprise.

